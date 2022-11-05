I was not surprised that you didn’t vote for the George Floyd HR 1280 but yet and again it wasn’t one of your children or grandchildren who was killed by a cop who loved to show his or her authority and use excessive force to subdue a suspect.
You’re an attorney and apparently not a criminal defense attorney, or you would not stand up so strongly for the police because you had seen what happens when they are allowed free reign. You think it’s OK that a cop who was fired from one police department for using excessive force can be hired by another department only to do it all over again there.
Cliff, I don’t know what you have voted for that would have helped your district, and so far I have not seen you do anything but collect a paycheck and toe the MAGA line, and that bothers me real bad.
I believe the solution to the problem of your lack of backbone is to elect Joe Yetter who didn’t get to be an Army Colonel by not having backbone and send you back to Ontario to play with your cattle and practice real estate law.
You didn’t vote for the infrastructure bill because it was too expensive even though you knew that portions of riversides in Pendleton and Echo were wiped away by the flood of 2020, and the city of Pendleton had ask for money to remodel Interstate 84 Exit 209 before a major accident happens and many people are killed or injured.
I understand you were given the chance at $16 million out of that bill to spend in your district, which would have helped rebuild the Thornhollow Bridge a lot faster, and you turned it down.
When you were a senator in Oregon, you and your Republican friends walked out over a cap-and-trade bill, leaving $149 million on the table that would have been more public defenders. And you’re an attorney, a poor one at that, that does not care that public defenders are overworked and underpaid or that their clients may not get the best defense possible because their public defender is overworked.
I think the solution to Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District’s problem with a representative who does nothing but collect a paycheck is to elect Joe Yetter and send you home to do nothing on your own dime not the district’s money.
Barbara Ann Wright
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.