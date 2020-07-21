Since the founding of this great nation, the number one priority of government — federal, state, city, county and Tribal — is the safety and security of the citizens they serve. Fortunately for us, the elected leaders in Umatilla County understand the meaning of that priority.
Unfortunately, some state and other county and city leaders either do not understand that concept or just don't care. Rioting, vandalism and assaults have no place in today's society, regardless of the motivation. This isn't a left or right issue, it's an issue of doing what's right for the citizens they serve.
John Trumbo
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.