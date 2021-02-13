If you wanted to set up a president for impeachment, you would not provide police protection or National Guard protection during his political rally. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell were in charge of the Capitol security. She should be held responsible and impeached. The guards removed the barricades and allowed the protesters to enter. She allowed this to happen. She did get the election fraud review, as suggested by Senator Ted Cruz, stopped.
The American people know that there was massive voter fraud in our last election and deserve to know what the government is going to do to instill confidence in our elections. What happened to the 432,000 missing Trump votes in Pennsylvania? Why did the six swing states' state legislators not meet their constitutional requirements to set election standards? Why did some states allow delayed voting? Why won't they allow the Dominion voting machines to be examined?
Why did Mark Zuckerberg spend $500,000,000 to install voter drop boxes only in inner cities? He is married to a Chinese woman. How could they refuse to report the Hunter Biden corruption? How can they censure our president? Free speech will be over if we don't examine this election and correct the voting system, like Florida did. Everyone should be required to vote, even if it is "no opinion," so we could eliminate our census collections. It is not OK for the liberals, as in Portland and Seattle, to riot and not be held accountable. Equal justice for all must be required.
We need to require Social Security numbers and computer verified signatures on each ballot. This would not be hard to do. We could then trust mail-in ballots. Picture voting IDs would be good.
We need to allow Eastern Oregon and Washington to form a new state to counterbalance Washington, D.C., becoming a state. Our votes do not matter, and we have no Electoral College influence.
China does not allow free speech! Our big tech companies, Wall Street and Silicon Valley companies all understand that if you want to do business with China, you cannot expose Joe Biden, them, or our election process to transparency. They want a "One World Order" with them in complete control. No individualism will be allowed. China is trying to own us. President Trump has unmasked them.
Kalvin B. Garton
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.