According to our city officials, the agreement that the city of Pendleton has with Elite Taxi has served us well for the last 30 years, but for many users that’s not exactly the case, poor service being a major complaint. The agreement gives Elite Taxi a monopoly, forbidding any competition.
AT&T was an example of a government sanctioned monopoly, a private for-profit company whose profits were tightly controlled by the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. Competition was prohibited. Stockholders loved the government guaranteed profits. The price for this privilege was costly for the telecommunications industry as innovation languished. The cellphones we take for granted would probably not currently exist had that monopoly continued.
The city’s Transportation Program Fund supports Elite Taxi’s management of the city transportation program to the tune of $900,000 in this year’s budget alone. Concerned that Uber could pose a threat to their future, Elite felt it was time to force the city to protect their business from outside competition. It must have felt city officials would lend a sympathetic ear to their plight, claiming the loss of their business certainly would spell disaster for them and the city’s substantial investment of providing them with handicapped vans and buses and plans for a bus barn in the future.
So why protest now? The emergence of Uber as a threat to their monopoly certainly hasn’t been the first. It’s actually been here for some time. The Round=Up has its shuttle service, Clearview has contracts with the Oregon Health Authority and provides rides for people on the Oregon Health Plan, and there also are the scooters.
So how will it end? The city council, realizing a monopoly will stifle progress, could embrace ride hailing/sharing as a step forward in the evolution of personal transportation or continue down the current path by supporting a monopoly that is more interested in revenue than efficient service, and the transportation officer will get her new bus barn at the airport for storage of those unused vans and buses purchased for Elite Taxi. I expect the latter.
Though distasteful as it may sound to our city management, perhaps it’s time to consult the city of Hermiston on how to properly develop a workable transportation system that doesn’t require micromanagement from city officials.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
