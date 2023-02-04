Remember when a person whose gender and sex seemed to be at odds would be encouraged by society to change their gender? Eventually, society woke up to the reality that such encouragement is tantamount to abuse. But the problem still exists, only now in the opposite direction — now society is encouraging a change of sex.
Enough! Men are not exclusively masculine. Women are not exclusively feminine. Encouraging a masculine girl to undergo sex "reassignment" is as abusive as telling a feminine boy to "man-up."
Embracing transgendered is not compassion, it's supporting abusive behavior. Embrace yourself for who you are. A person compelled to change who they are needs self-acceptance, not encouragement to continue hating themselves. Sooner or later, people who hate something about themselves, and "fix" what they don't like, will hate something else about themselves. No one is truly better until they can say, "Hey, I like me. I don't need to change who I am to be happy."
People need to learn to draw a line between themselves and their actions. How you behave is not who you are. Disliking action is not disliking the actor. What you do is not inseparable from who you are. This seems to be the core of social conflict. Forgive actions, correct others when they do wrong and love the person.
Mark Elfering
Hermiston
