Remember when a person whose gender and sex seemed to be at odds would be encouraged by society to change their gender? Eventually, society woke up to the reality that such encouragement is tantamount to abuse. But the problem still exists, only now in the opposite direction — now society is encouraging a change of sex.

Enough! Men are not exclusively masculine. Women are not exclusively feminine. Encouraging a masculine girl to undergo sex "reassignment" is as abusive as telling a feminine boy to "man-up."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.