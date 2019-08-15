The lower Columbia River and Pacific Ocean are the home to many species under Endangered Species Act guidelines. There, endangered orca eat endangered seals and salmon. Endangered seals eat endangered salmon while protected Caspian terns feast on endangered salmon smolt.
If this cycle continues with or without the ESA, what do you think will be the outcome? I don’t think it will ever work. Once again, people think they can outmaneuver nature with a plan designed by man with an incomplete understanding of nature.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
