In response to the “Our View” column, “Politicizing coronavirus solves nothing,” in the Tuesday, Aug. 4, edition of the East Oregonian, I find the editorial staff to be doing exactly what they say shouldn’t be done — politicizing the discussion.
The editorial staff has decided that because, according to them, Gov. Kate Brown is unpopular here, her stay-at-home directive is also unpopular. What if the stay-at-home directive is unpopular because it’s actually just a bad idea? They also seem to be claiming that if people don’t agree with the directive, then they are the ones listening to “misinformation about the virus — fueled by ignorant and foolish trolls and self-proclaimed experts,” while, I suppose, the editorial staff is listening to the only true and unpoliticized source of information. How very arrogant and political of the editorial staff to assume such a thing.
They also assume that if people don’t agree with the stay-at-home directive, then they must think that the virus “just isn’t that dangerous.” This is quite a wrong assumption and tells the readers of the EO how little the editorial staff knows or cares about an opposing viewpoint on COVID.
They also seem to assume that those who don’t agree are ignorant of the facts, or are outright ignoring them, and then the editorial staff seems to be softly suggesting that it is the political right that would be doing this. (A very political assumption.) They don’t seem to be open to the idea that facts can be understood from a different perspective.
The fact is we do have 253 cases per 10,000 in Umatilla County, the highest in Oregon. But the fact is our local health care system isn’t overwhelmed. It is also a fact that 20% of the people recently tested positive, which merely means that the virus is spreading like respiratory viruses will spread, but again our local health care system isn’t overwhelmed.
Does the editorial staff believe the virus is going to go away? What is the benefit now to flattening the curve and lengthening the time until we reach herd immunity? The editorial staff also asks how many deaths are we comfortable with? This is just faulty logic. By their logic we should never go outside our door, drive a car, or get the common flu — all of these things carry a risk of death. The fact is we know who the most “at risk” people are for COVID, and we must take all precautions to protect them and they must also take all precautions to protect themselves.
If the editorial staff is worried about who is politicizing the COVID discussion — they should look in the mirror.
Dan Vander Stelt
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.