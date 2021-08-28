The virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic is not political. It is neither liberal or conservative, rural or urban. It is a biological entity that opportunistically infects, mutates and replicates before infecting new hosts.
The delta variant is now the predominant strain in Oregon. One individual can on average infect up to seven people. As of Monday, the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the FDA. It is safe and effective. The Moderna vaccine will likely get full FDA approval shortly.
The Aug. 19, 2021, Our View titled "Vaccine skepticism isn't a rural urban issue" stated: “Our combining of state data shows more than half of unvaccinated adults — 56% — live in the state's most populous, and most liberal counties. That suggests to us that deciding not to get a COVID-19 shot is more of a matter of personal choice than an ideological statement.”
The EO Editorial Board did not document their data source or their methodology in the above statement.
Raw numbers and percentages are skewed by the population of each county. I chose the number of new cases in the past seven days for each county, standardized based on the population of the county. In other words, the number of new cases in the past week per county for 100,000 people.
For the five most populous counties, the average COVID-19 seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 270. For the six northeast counties (Baker, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa) the average was 588 — more than twice the rate in the Willamette Valley.
Similarly, the positive test results for the two regions parallel the case rate trend with an average positive rate in the Willamette Valley of 11.4%, while the northeast counties were twice that at 26.53%.
Take the time to follow the science. COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, filling our intensive care unit beds, and can be deadly. The vaccine works. It may not completely block this variant, but it is effective in preventing hospitalization in most cases. Get the vaccine and mask up to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors.
Ron Fonger
Pendleton
