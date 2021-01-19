On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, incited by the president of the United States, armed insurgents stormed our Capitol while both the Senate and House were in session finalizing the Electoral College count. Trump’s supporters terrorized members of Congress, destroyed and stole property, compromised national security and murdered a Capitol policeman.
For months prior to the election, President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power. He believes the election was stolen from him. He has broadcast this false narrative at every opportunity and when his legal avenues to challenge the election had been exhausted, he resorted to threatening elected officials and calling for action.
Yet, the East Oregonian places the blame for the insurrection on partisan politics: "A kick in the pants to the ever-widening division in America that led to an angry mob overrunning our nation’s Capitol as members of Congress fled for their safety.”
I have been a loyal reader since 1976. Never have I been more disgusted or disappointed with the East Oregonian. Your failure to take a stand against Donald Trump and these right-wing extremist thugs is tantamount to complicity.
Michele Grable
Pendleton
