A recent story ("EOU to continue with mask mandate," July 8) reports that Eastern Oregon University is not changing its guidelines for COVID-19 risk reduction after Gov. Kate Brown recently lifted mask restrictions. EOU is still requiring vaccination for all students, although the EOU website contains the vague statement that “accommodations will be available for medical and non-medical exemptions.”
I believe that EOU should reexamine its policies in light of current knowledge.
We know much more about COVID-19 and its treatment than we did a year ago, and no longer have to make decisions from sparse data. It is clear that there is no significant threat of death from COVID-19 for healthy young people. Moreover, protocols for treatment have been developed that greatly reduce symptom severity and risk of death.
The safety of the mRNA vaccines is widely touted by the media and government, but a look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System shows that these statements are too sanguine. The Food and Drug Administration has recently issued a warning concerning possible myocarditis (heart inflammation) after vaccination, unexpectedly high in young people. The CDC has similarly recognized a correlation between the vaccine and myocarditis, albeit with low numbers.
I have reviewed several studies showing the vaccine has no added benefit for those who have already had the disease, and there is some evidence of adverse immune responses among some who take the shot after having had COVID-19. One should, then, make exceptions for students who have already recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, there have been no true studies of the effect of these vaccines on fetal development, and VAERS reports hundreds of miscarriages after vaccination. At the very least, EOU should discourage pregnant students from taking the jab.
The Observer reports that 65% of EOU students polled were against mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19. I am puzzled that the administration would ignore this and seriously compromise the principle of informed consent. Requirements for well-studied vaccines (such as for measles) are reasonable, but mRNA-based treatments given under an emergency use authorization are another matter.
As a retired faculty member, I urge EOU to reevaluate these policies.
Tom Herrmann
La Grande
