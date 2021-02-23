The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is now “trying to undo racism in mathematics” by providing training for “ethnomathematics” because, among other things, white supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.
In promoting the “Pathway to Math Equity Micro-Course,” the ODE states that “white supremacy culture” allegedly “infiltrates math classrooms” and goes so far as to contend there shouldn't be wrong or right answers — or that students “show their work.”
In other words, 2 plus 2 shouldn't equal 4. It instructs teachers of our children to “identify and challenge the ways that math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist and racist views.”
Makes sense, right?
We don't want people to think and calculate with precision — a habit that might make for a better, safer world for everyone. After all, their logic holds, we shouldn't have accurate calculations for things like the construction of buildings and roads, bank accounts, budgets, medical procedures or whatnot; that's “systematically racist” and “inequitable.”
In any event, most of the numbers I've calculated over my years have been black (or red). I'd say the evidence is overwhelming that white numbers are underrepresented and marginalized in the field. And I feel the pain they suffer.
Keith Gallagher
Condon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.