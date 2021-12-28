I was born toward the end of the Great Depression. The young couple who bore me and my siblings had very few resources, but they took advantage of the possibilities offered through the government programs that edged the country out of those troubling times.
A new irrigation reclamation project allowed young farmers like my dad to change sagebrush desert into productive farmland. As time went on and my parent’s family grew, a government housing administration loaned money to improve our dwelling and the land. Of course, we eventually paid off the financial obligations incurred during the process. I say “we” because the entire family worked to make the venture a success.
I must say that I never heard my parents complain about taxes. They were always grateful for the advantages provided by the United States government. All their children became productive and valuable citizens of their communities. We eight siblings attended the public school; we all had the opportunity to attend one of the state colleges or universities. I had a grant from the state Legislature to attend the state university to become a teacher.
Looking back and remembering the hard work on the farm, jobs while attending school and during summers, I am grateful for the opportunities that my state and national governments provided me. Even now with the advantages of Social Security and health care insurance, I benefit by living in this country. I do not discount the advantages of passable roads and highways, police and fire departments and the many other government programs that I seldom think about.
Yes, the United States came out of the Great Depression because the government created programs to assist people getting their basic needs met. Since then, the country prospered, and some people have become extremely wealthy and often passed their wealth from generation to generation. Others have fared less well. For many reasons, the middle class has virtually disappeared, and there are families struggling to provide necessities for their survival. We have millions of people in great need. Raising a family for many is fraught with hardships and barriers. Struggling families need assistance just as the people at the end of the Great Depression received help to rebuild their communities and the country.
The whole point of this letter is to say that I want others to have advantages such as I had in my 85 years. I remember the hard work, even physical labor I endured, but I realize that even then I had help that is not easily available to everyone now. My desire is that in this century people who are disadvantaged have opportunities, as I had in the last century, to build productive lives and contribute positively to their communities. We need strong families and strong Americans.
We need the programs that will be available when the bills in front of the U.S. Senate pass and become law. When our fellow citizens receive their share of the good life, my share is not diminished. It is even better.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
