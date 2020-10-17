Ken and I lost our spouses in 2013. We met in late 2014 and were married in 2015. I was not sure how we were going to work as a couple in the beginning because I saw a man with a strong personality and, having a strong personality myself, I thought this could be very interesting. And I was right.
I have learned more about the Constitution than I ever learned in school. Ken honestly believes in the Constitution and that every citizen has their constitutional rights, not just when it is convenient but all the time for every citizen of our great country.
I learned how kind and giving Ken was and how he cares deeply about the residents of Morrow County early in our marriage. He will take a phone call in the middle of dinner from a concerned resident and will stay on the phone as long as necessary to complete the conversation and hopefully resolve the areas of concern. You cannot imagine how many times I have had to warm up his meal.
He is a Christian man and believes strongly he would not be here today without the help of our Lord.
He is a family man. Family means the world to him. He is a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. My son and grandkids think the world of him.
Ken is proud to be your sheriff because that puts him in a position to help all the residents of Morrow County and be someone who is available and accessible for those who seek help from him or the sheriff’s office. His long law enforcement career has provided him a wealth of information and experience to make good and fair decisions for the people in Morrow County.
God, family and the Constitution are my favorite words to describe Kenneth Matlack, my husband.
Shirley J. Matlack
Irrigon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.