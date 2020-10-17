Ken and I lost our spouses in 2013. We met in late 2014 and were married in 2015. I was not sure how we were going to work as a couple in the beginning because I saw a man with a  strong personality and, having a strong personality myself, I thought this could be very interesting. And  I was right.

I have learned more about the Constitution than I ever learned in school. Ken honestly believes in the  Constitution and that every citizen has their constitutional rights, not just when it is convenient but all  the time for every citizen of our great country.

I learned how kind and giving Ken was and how he cares deeply about the residents of Morrow County  early in our marriage. He will take a phone call in the middle of dinner from a concerned resident and  will stay on the phone as long as necessary to complete the conversation and hopefully resolve the  areas of concern. You cannot imagine how many times I have had to warm up his meal.

He is a Christian man and believes strongly he would not be here today without the help of our Lord.

He is a family man. Family means the world to him. He is a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.  My son and grandkids think the world of him.

Ken is proud to be your sheriff because that puts him in a position to help all the residents of Morrow  County and be someone who is available and accessible for those who seek help from him or the  sheriff’s office. His long law enforcement career has provided him a wealth of information and  experience to make good and fair decisions for the people in Morrow County.

God, family and the Constitution are my favorite words to describe Kenneth Matlack, my husband.

Shirley J. Matlack

Irrigon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.