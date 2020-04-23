Over the last few years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Dale Primmer, as he and my husband, Scott Fairley, served as fellow city councilmen. As they worked together on the many different issues within our community, it was refreshing to see two men of very different political perspectives always find common ground to move forward on.
Being a member of the city council requires the ability to view and solve problems while considering many different points of view, and yet still be able to make the tough decisions that are not always popular.
I have always found Dale to be open-minded, and dedicated to the work that is required of a city councilor. He cares deeply about the success of Pendleton and its residents. This also includes the dedication to his own family as he has worked to make Pendleton a great place to live and raise his family.
Please join me in supporting Dale Primmer in his bid for reelection to the Pendleton City Council, Ward 3, where experience and commitment matter.
Kimbra Cook (Fairley)
Pendleton
