Scott Fairley wanted to work with everyone on the council and had quite the sense of humor. I first met him up at KUMA while campaigning. The father of one of my friends scheduled me on a day that they were interviewing Fairley.
Fairley thought I might be a rival for that North Hill ward that he was campaigning for; turns out that the producer doesn’t read detailed information very closely. Fairley and I got along good enough for me to consider him a friend.
Kathy Aney made me cry a little with her write-up about one of the only Pendleton city councilors who stood up to the good ol’ boys successfully. If only he had written a book.
James Tibbets
Pendleton
