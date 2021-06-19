I'm a bit delayed in my reaction to a column that appeared Thursday, June 3, but I would like to recommend it to all East Oregonian readers. My friend, retired Methodist pastor Matt Henry, writes a monthly column, The Road Less Taken, for this paper. In it, he tackles really tough subjects (Alzheimer's disease, grief) and he doesn't hesitate to open his heart to us, his readers.
In this most recent column, he compared grief to his childhood near-drowning. Through his words the reader is immersed in the sensations that accompanied that experience and can begin to understand what deep grief is like. As one who knows deep grief first hand, I am so grateful to my friend for offering this glimpse into a culturally taboo subject and emotions many don't understand.
Thank you, Matt, for such beautiful writing and thank you, East Oregonian, for publishing it. If you haven't read the column, I urge you to do so
.
Lezlee Flagg
Pendleton
