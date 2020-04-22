The Pendleton Farmers Market (PFM) appreciates the sentiment behind Greg Alexander's column ("Give Pendleton Farmers Market a chance to open safely," Thursday, April 16) supporting open-air farmers markets in Oregon while the state grapples with the implications of the coronavirus. But I need to clarify a couple of points.
Pendleton’s city manager, not the city council, declined to approve PFM’s request to use Main Street for this year’s market — at least until the state relaxes its current “stay home-stay safe” rules. PFM decided not to appeal that decision to the council and respect the city manager’s safety concerns.
However, the safety suggestions made in the letter are sound ones that are being applied at other farmers markets in the state that are now operating. Oregon has, indeed, given farmers markets an exclusion to the quarantine/gatherings rules and treats them the same as grocery stores.
PFM is diligently reviewing its options to conduct the market on private property in the greater downtown area. We are confident that by following recommendations from the Oregon Farmers Markets Association and the state, we can hold a safe market that helps both our vendors and patrons.
We are tentatively planning to open the market season June 5, a month later than normal. Once our plans are finalized, we’ll spread the word.
Our goal is to return to downtown Pendleton when the city is comfortable with us doing so. PFM belongs in the heart of Pendleton, because of its central location, nearby parking, adequate shade and the great atmosphere.
Thanks to everyone who supports Pendleton Farmers Market.
Hal McCune
PFM Board president
