Karen Verba's letter to the editor on Nov. 28 made some valid points about deer in city limits attracting coyotes.
Wily coyotes aren't uncommon in suburbs or large cities, but Oregon State University Extension released an excellent article a few years ago that deer in populated areas will attract other hunters, such as cougars and wolves, as their populations increase and their more isolated hunting grounds are outgrown. Most of us have heard of cougar sitings in or close to town already and the wolf population is increasing. They will hunt our pet dogs and cats, and stalk humans of all sizes if hungry enough.
An over-the-top possibility? Just 30 years ago, a high population of cougars or wolves in our local forests seemed unlikely, too. The OSU article encouraged town people to not feed deer. Yes, they are cute, and yes, they have our sympathy during heavy snow periods. But we are not doing deer or ourselves any favor by feeding them in towns. Where will we be in another 30 years? Trying to correct the imbalance? Waiting for a disease to lessen the deer numbers in town?
By the way, an Oregon city can request a controlled hunt of deer by a government hunter, but a public hearing needs to be held for it to be approved.
Kay Proctor
Heppner
