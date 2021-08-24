The heat wave and drought are a reminder that “nature” remains in control and humans must live within her limits. According to the updated U.N. Climate Report, the rate of warming is increasing.
It is heartening to see local businesses working to create sustainable products. Also, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to have 50% of the cars produced in 2030 to be electric, and mandating an increased number of charging stations.
This goal illustrates the challenge in mitigating the warming of the Earth. Production of electricity will have to be increased, mainly by solar, wind or nuclear. Wind and solar depend on constant wind and few cloudy days.
Regions without adequate wind or solar will require that transmission lines be extended to them. Also battery storage duration will have to be increased. Nuclear power presents problems in safety and storage of waste.
Bill Gates' book on climate change reveals how daunting the technological challenges are, but America was woefully unprepared when World War II began and, in a few years, we became a military superpower.
Finally, most scientists believe that human activity is responsible for greenhouse gases, so it follows that more people increase the amount of gas produced. I am doubtful we can be successful in limiting warming and drought unless world population growth (now approaching 8 billion) is stabilized.
It is difficult to understand why the Biden administration is ignoring our borders, allowing thousands to migrate here. Once here, many will increase their “carbon footprint,” thus negating some of the benefit of electric cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.