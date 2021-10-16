In your Tuesday, Oct. 12, edition, you ran a front-page story titled “Remembering Dora” and the fact 10 people from out-of-town had gathered at Olney Cemetery to remember a woman who died a century ago. They were there for the purpose of celebrating her new headstone.
I’m not sure what captured the interest of Kathy Aney, but with the utmost confidence that anything this distinguished reporter found worthy of her attention would be worth the attention of her devoted followers, I continued reading.
It was certainly a remarkable story about how her father even managed to survive a tumultuous journey that eventually brought him to Pendleton and that his daughter would marry at the age of 15 and produce a family of her own.
I kept reading.
When I spotted the names of Don and Jack Rhodes, Dora’s grandsons, something clicked. A little while later came the name of her son, Chester.
Although more than half a century has passed, I was reminded of the fact I knew all three of these men despite the remote connection to Pendleton.
I mostly knew Dora’s son, Chester, who was superintendent of schools in Chehalis, Washington. He was a colleague and friend of my father, a fellow superintendent in nearby Toledo. He and his wife Henrietta, and my parents were good friends.
In 1966, when I was graduating from Linfield College, Chester Rhodes called me in McMinnville and invited me to come to his office in Chehalis. At the time, I was awaiting a call to officer candidate school in the Navy, but they said it would be a year or more before much would happen. I didn’t really know what I was going to do until then, so I responded to his invitation.
He invited me to teach journalism at the high school in Chehalis and spend part of each day as the school district public information and public affairs officer for the district. Were it not for his call, I would probably never have found my way into the classroom or administration where I remained for some four decades since at the time I was in the newspaper industry.
At the end of my year at the high school, the war began winding down and the Navy decided they had no need to mint any new ensigns, so I kept teaching.
In Kathy’s story, she talks about remembering Dora and in the case of the Rhodes brothers, honoring a grandmother they never met.
As so often happens when we illuminate the lives of those who have passed before us, it opens more chapters than we could possibly imagine. After reading Kathy’s story, I guess I have Dora to thank for helping bring me to a community where I intend to spend the rest of my life.
George Murdock
Pendleton
