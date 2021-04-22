This letter is to support Measure 30-148, the bond to increase funding for our fire district, Umatilla County Fire District #1. As a proud Hermistonian, I gladly point out a few reasons why our community should approve this bond measure.
• Our firefighters/EMTs risk their lives for our community. It’s critical they have suitable equipment and training to keep them safe and effective. Budget shortfalls directly impact their safety. This bond will support those needs.
• Our 24/7 emergency personnel need updated and adequate housing accommodations, especially now that we’re represented by outstanding female crew members!
• Our community needs up-to-date and reliable equipment. Our current emergency fleet is aging and rapidly accruing miles as our first responders meet our record call volumes. Current budget shortfalls mean our district leaders must choose vehicle readiness over training and equipment. This bond will ensure our emergency vehicles and emergency crews are ready when our community needs them.
• Our district wrote this bond in a way that asks our community members to serve as a steering committee to oversee the use of our funds. Our fire district leaders have been and will continue to be accountable to our support.
I’ve toured all of our fire district buildings. I’ve seen the critical needs and cannot adequately describe them in this short letter. I urge you to support Measure 30-148 at the ballot in May; our community depends on UCFD1 daily, and we should be there when our district needs support from us.
Josh Burns
Hermiston
