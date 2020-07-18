I'd like to address an issue with the letter from Kal Garton, regarding the need for a full-time fire marshal.
A full-time fire marshal, in my opinion, is more than warranted. Without it, our city is left to become a "hot spot" for fire code violations. The fire code was developed, as many codes are, partially due to horrific "accidents" causing significant loss of life and/or property. Pendleton has had its share, many times over.
I occupied the position for nearly eight years during my career with Pendleton Fire, and there were countless times I would perform an inspection, only to find a code violation, if left unchecked, could/would cause a significant fire. In a three-year period, I found the activation of fire suppression sprinklers, with no more than three heads being activated, saved over $10 million in property damage, and as many as 800 jobs. If those sprinkler systems weren't inspected per code, which I made sure happened, these businesses and jobs would have left town.
As to having the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office provide this service? They have neither the time nor money to commit to such an undertaking. Our local deputy, the last I was aware anyway, was responsible for inspections for all schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities and fire investigations in nine counties. OSFM simply does not have the personnel available to perform what is required of a local fire marshal.
Dang it, I'm at my word limit. Next time, full-time firefighters and medics.
Jack Remillard
Pendleton
