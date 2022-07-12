I would like to commend the Pendleton community for the nice fireworks show on July 3. It was good to see people out and enjoying the show. Even as an older adult, fireworks always seems to bring out the kid in everyone, including myself — it was very good!
Unfortunately, as a resident of Helix, I had to endure a fair amount of illegal fireworks set off in Helix starting about 7:30 p.m. and running on and off until around 11:30 p.m. As a veteran, the closeness and loud bursts tended to really bother me, and my dog was going nuts.
We even have a deputy sheriff that lives in town, but nothing was done to restrain the enthusiastic violators. The total lack of consideration for the other people who live in the Helix community by a few selfish and narcissistic self-indulgent people ruined the evening for me, and apparently several other people in town whom I spoke with this morning.
If the state has enacted these regulations for the sake of safety, they should be enforced. But what has actually happened is that we have taken the right to let children play with fireworks that might injure them and turned it over to their drunk parents who don’t seem to care about anyone else as long as they can do what they want to do without consideration of others. A sad commentary on today’s society.
Robert Park
Helix
