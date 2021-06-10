I see in the June 1 East Oregonian that the city of Pendleton, with the help of our local elected state House and Senate members, have struck another blow against the right of people to know what there government is doing.
We can no longer ask any questions about the unmanned aerial vehicle project at the airport. A part of our expensive water and sewer bills goes to pay for extending utilities to pay for money borrowed for this project.
I know that some secrets are needed for national defense, but I don't see any CIA presence in town so I don't think this project qualifies.
I think there is only one reason: There are flying saucers landing at night and the aliens will be staying at the new hotel at the airport that is being built for them. So if you see strange beings walking around during Round-Up, thank the city of Pendleton.
Rex J. Morehouse
Pendleton
