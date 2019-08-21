Residents have made it pretty clear, our streets need  to be fixed, and City Hall has a plan to do just that.  However, it looks like we'll be treading water until they  decide on a funding source, whether it be raising taxes,  increasing current fees, instituting new fees or, heaven  forbid, cutting or revising city programs to operate more  efficiently.

The Parks and Recreation Dept. has spent a great  deal of time and resources to develop a new strategic  plan, a wish list of future projects. Each is assigned a  priority, and the Priority 1 list includes, among other  things, an additional dog park, a splash pad that  replaces the wading pool at Til Taylor Park, and  construction of a river through Olney Cemetery.  Another project, building new ramps for the bike trails to  the tune of $25,000, is also on that Priority 1 list. 

Remember when the bike people wanted to establish  the trails on city property at the airport? The city  council reluctantly approved the project as long as  there were no city resources or liability involved. The  Parks Dept. now appears involved up to its eyebrows  with a commitment of city resources to build new jump ramps. With the parks director backing the creation of  the game refuge on the north side of the Umatilla River,  you can expect city resources will eventually come into  play in that area too, especially since the city council  removed camping restrictions on all public property. 

None of these high priority items address the city's  backlog in maintenance. I think Parks and Rec's "parks  first" priority should be to get the playgrounds up to  code. When they rebuild that Community Park  playground, I would hope they'd relocate it to an area  not so prone to flooding. Considering its history, I don't  take a lot of stock in that "never again" approach to  McKay flooding.

When it comes to another dog park, I guess the city  council will have to decide which creates the biggest  problem, dogs or the homeless, and then act  accordingly. Perhaps if each councilor spent a month  working for Neighbor 2 Neighbor this winter, they'd gain  a little perspective on what they're dealing with. Then  there's always that recently purchased 6 acres in  Riverside that's available for a campsite.

Rick Rohde

Pendleton

