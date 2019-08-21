Residents have made it pretty clear, our streets need to be fixed, and City Hall has a plan to do just that. However, it looks like we'll be treading water until they decide on a funding source, whether it be raising taxes, increasing current fees, instituting new fees or, heaven forbid, cutting or revising city programs to operate more efficiently.
The Parks and Recreation Dept. has spent a great deal of time and resources to develop a new strategic plan, a wish list of future projects. Each is assigned a priority, and the Priority 1 list includes, among other things, an additional dog park, a splash pad that replaces the wading pool at Til Taylor Park, and construction of a river through Olney Cemetery. Another project, building new ramps for the bike trails to the tune of $25,000, is also on that Priority 1 list.
Remember when the bike people wanted to establish the trails on city property at the airport? The city council reluctantly approved the project as long as there were no city resources or liability involved. The Parks Dept. now appears involved up to its eyebrows with a commitment of city resources to build new jump ramps. With the parks director backing the creation of the game refuge on the north side of the Umatilla River, you can expect city resources will eventually come into play in that area too, especially since the city council removed camping restrictions on all public property.
None of these high priority items address the city's backlog in maintenance. I think Parks and Rec's "parks first" priority should be to get the playgrounds up to code. When they rebuild that Community Park playground, I would hope they'd relocate it to an area not so prone to flooding. Considering its history, I don't take a lot of stock in that "never again" approach to McKay flooding.
When it comes to another dog park, I guess the city council will have to decide which creates the biggest problem, dogs or the homeless, and then act accordingly. Perhaps if each councilor spent a month working for Neighbor 2 Neighbor this winter, they'd gain a little perspective on what they're dealing with. Then there's always that recently purchased 6 acres in Riverside that's available for a campsite.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
