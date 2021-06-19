I would hope that the East Oregonian newspaper will publish another point of view in response to the opinion on forest health written by George Wuerther.
Forest health and timber harvest are two very controversial issues. Normally, there are two sides to every story. You should seek out a person with credentials to present the case for sound timber harvest, and the many benefits it can have on forest health.
Bruce Wilcox
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.