Celebrating Juneteenth as the end of slavery also fulfills the aspirations of delegates to the Constitutional Convention. The founders could not abolish slavery but came closer than often believed. Slavery was retained, but delegates only agreed to suspend congressional initiatives until 1808 and expected it to vanish as a matter of moral obligation.
The philosophical doctrines consulted for founding this country already placed master and slave on the same natural plane of existence and only postponed the free exercise of conscience. It was reasonably believed planters would no longer be satisfied with luxuries, indolence and cruelties, but aspire to the profit, energy and incentives found in Northern methods of enterprise.
In reading James Madison’s notes, you find no defense of slavery, but two firm denunciations during debates that abhorred the institution.
“It was a nefarious institution. It was the curse of heaven on states where it prevailed," Gouverneur Morris, of New York, said. "Compare Middle States where a rich and noble civilization marks prosperity and happiness with … great regions of slaves presenting a desert increasing in proportion to these retched beings.”
George Mason, of Virginia, said, “This infernal traffic originated in the avarice of British merchants ... Slavery discourages arts and manufactures ... Every master of slaves is born a petty tyrant ... They bring the judgement of heaven on a country. As nations cannot be rewarded or punished in the next world, they must be in this."
As an economically dying institution when the Constitution was approved, it seemed a not intractable problem to settle.
Nolan Nelson
Redmond
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.