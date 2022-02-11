I read a recent editorial concerning the urban/rural divide in Oregon. This divide dates back to over 100 years ago.
I was reading "On this date in History" section that in the early 1900s, residents of Eastern Oregon were discussing joining Idaho. Funny, how some things never change. I think if we ever want to have a truly represented form of government in Oregon, we need to challenge the 1964 Supreme Court ruling of Reynolds vs. Sims.
The court ruled that voting districts should be based on population. The one dissenting justice felt it was an over reach of the federal court verse states rights to dictate state elections. I feel the same principle that applies to states should apply to counties within a state. The founders wanted to ensure no matter how small or populated a state maybe they had an equal say in the governance. That is why each state regardless of size only has two senators. It was their feeling that each state played a role the makeup of the Union and should have an equal say in the administration of laws and governance.
Oregon's own constitution says that state senators can be selected by county or districts. I contend the 36 counties that make up the state of Oregon should have an equal say in the governance. The only way to finally put to rest the urban/rural divide is to allow each county to be represented in Salem by one senator. Just my opinion.
Joe Meseth
Hermiston
