I am supporting Dain Gardner for the Hermiston School Board. I have known Dain for over 20 years, both personally and professionally. Dain steps up whenever there is a need, so it was no surprise to me that he chose to step up now, by running for the Hermiston School Board.
Dain is extremely loyal, steadfast and confident. These traits make him a natural born leader and the most logical choice for the position on the school board.
Dain is a father of two daughters and recognizes the need for education and accountability, one that he will take great care with and manage well. He will be a huge asset for all of Hermiston.
Dain saw a need for our kids to get back into the schools full time. He joined a group dedicated to this endeavour, supporting those parents who had like-minded goals. Dain is methodical in his actions and thoughts, looking at the totality of the situation, reviews the documented criteria, and then moves forward, observing all the guidelines and rules with fairness and equality.
I hope you will join me in voting for the best candidate available. Dain will work in partnership with teachers, management and parents to provide the best possible outcome for our community and children. Isn’t that what our ideal goal is when selecting a candidate? Someone who will do their very best for our kids? I believe that it is Dain Gardner.
Karen Primmer
Hermiston
