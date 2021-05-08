Over the past four years I always spoke up as a school board member on matters the public held. I thank you for the chance to serve. It has been an honor. I support Dain Gardner for the school board. I could not think of a better person to take my place.
His independent ideas on reopening our schools and keeping them open impressed me. He will be an advocate for the people. Dain attends board meetings, so he knows the issues. He ran for the budget committee just weeks ago. He has shown me that he will be a voice of the community for the betterment of our children’s education.
I support Dain Gardner for the school board and I hope you will give him your vote.
Mark F. Gomolski
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.