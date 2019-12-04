This is addressed to Rick and Rex, who seem to think that there is a pot of gold at the end of some rainbow somewhere that will pave the roads in Pendleton. I dare say that the people coming in from out of town won't complain much about paying a small amount of gas tax or an extra $2 on their tickets or on their room bill in exchange for streets that won't shake the fillings out of your teeth.
If I remember right, 55% of all gas money collected is from out-of-towners who come in for the Whiskey Fest or Round-Up or the Bike Fest or other festivities that come to Pendleton. So why is it that Rick and Rex are having such a fit? Pot money is out of the picture, it is already spoken for, so that is off limits. So is lottery revenue, out of the question, it is already spoken for.
You two were some of the ones who had to have ballot measures 5 and 50, and we all told you that you would be sorry, and you laughed at us. Now what do you think? It is the disaster we told you it would be, and now we have to come up with other ways of funding things like street repairs — and unless I'm mistaken, there isn't another way to do it but a gas tax and the other two avenues of revenue that the city came up with.
Rick and Rex, the street down by my house (Southeast Byers) is virtually impassible thanks to the need for a new sewer and due to lack of maintenance and lack of money, so now it is a hazard to drive down. There is not the government waste that you two think there is that would cover the cost of paving the streets that need it, so unless you have another funding source in mind, then I suggest that you stop complaining and just admit that this is the best solution to an eyesore.
Barbara Ann Wright
Pendleton
