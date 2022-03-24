Attention Oregon citizens it’s time to get involved with Oregon’s Gubernatorial election May 17, 2022.
The Republican candidates running for Oregon governor are the following declared candidates, and I would encourage you to meet these candidates when they visit your county or town. You can get their information online and send them an email with your questions or concerns.
Bridget Barton, political consultant for Third Century Solutions; Raymond Baldwin; Court Boice; Tim McCloud; Bob Tiernan; David Burch; Reed Christensen, former electrical engineer; Christine Drazan, former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives (2019-21) and state representative from the 39th District (2019-22); John L. Fosdick III, customer service representative, Army veteran; Jessica Gomez, member of the Business Oregon Commission and Oregon Institute of Technology Board of Trustees; Nick Hess, chief executive officer and entrepreneur; Kerry McQuisten, mayor of Baker City; Brandon Merritt, business development manager; Bud Pierce, oncologist and nominee for governor in 2016; John Presco, president of Royal Rosamond Press; Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy; Amber Richardson, chiropractor; Bill Sizemore, general contractor, tax-reduction advocate and nominee for governor in 1998; Stefan Galen Strek (Stregoi), painter and graphic design artist; Marc Thielman, Alsea School District superintendent.
Kathy Wilson
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.