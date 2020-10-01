Today, Oregon politicians draw the boundaries for their own state and congressional districts. In our view, politicians in power shouldn’t be allowed to draw voting maps that benefit themselves or their party — a serious conflict of interest. Unfortunately, the Oregon Redistricting Initiative didn’t make the ballot — but there is bright hope for another electoral reform in Oregon: opening up our primary system.
Oregon’s primary system is closed to all but Democratic and Republican party candidates and voters. Nonaffiliated and third-party voters and candidates are barred from participating in primary partisan races. That’s over 1 million — almost 40% — of registered voters that are shut out. Our primary system is much like it was when it was adopted in 1904 — we’re one of only nine remaining states with a closed primary system.
The solution? A fully open primary system. All voters should be entitled to vote in political office primaries, regardless of their party preference or nonpreference. All candidates, regardless of party preference or nonpreference, should be allowed to compete and broaden voter choice. You shouldn’t have to join one of the two major parties to be allowed to participate in primary races — let all voters vote.
Oregon Open Primaries is a nonpartisan team of volunteers working to advance a ballot measure that will replace our antiquated, preferential primary system with one that levels the playing field for candidates and gives all voters the chance to vote.
See us at www.oregonopenprimaries.org.
Michael DeWolf
Redmond
