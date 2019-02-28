With the ground cover that has lasted for a couple of weeks and forecast to remain for a while longer, residents of our area might consider providing feed for our furred and feathered friends.
Lack of food weakens the animals and birds and makes them easier prey for predators. Perhaps you can spend a couple of bucks and some time to help them survive the winter weather in good condition. If you have farming friends who have access to stored crops I am sure most will share. Commercial outlets also have other forms of food for sale, as I am sure you know.
Stay warm — spring is on the way (I think).
Bill Timmermann
Helix
