Do you realize how fortunate we are to have the Salvation Army serving this area? Now is the time of year the Red Kettles are out by the stores, and anyone can donate.
With Thanksgiving coming up a very good dinner will be prepared and served to a lot of grateful people. A lot of volunteers help with these yummy meals. If you choose to volunteer for an hour or two, there are jobs that will need to be done (many the day before Thanksgiving).
A few things might be: help cook, clean up areas, cut pies, wash off the tables, high chairs, etc., make coffee, and also deliver “takeout” meals to shut-ins. Some people deliver meals to shut-ins each year.
If you have some time and call the Salvation Army, they can direct you to help out. Please call 541-276-3369 if you want to help.
Sarah Sharrard
Pendleton
