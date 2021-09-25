When Interstate 82 was first plotted, the preferred route was east of Hermiston. Studies had indicated most people coming south out of Washington would be heading east after crossing into Oregon. Nothing has changed except there are more of them. Consideration of an east/west bridge route is a desirable goal, but an east route for I-82 is more urgent.
In early 1980, when I-82 was being considered, the business people in Hermiston lobbied for and successfully persuaded the state to build a west alternate and leave Highway 395 to go through Hermiston. Now I have heard there have been potential businesses who have not come into Hermiston because of the traffic problems.
Enough already. Give us an eastern route to I-82.
As for the bridge route, Elm Street should be a non-starter. There will be schools on each side of the route. There is a proliferation of housing adjacent to the street. The intersection with Highway 395 has resulted in two truck caused deaths in recent years and there is a potential for more deaths. All of these hazards will dictate a reduction in speed.
The Punkin Center route would lend itself to a roundabout, which traffic planners indicate will move traffic more efficiently.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
