If Winston Churchill was alive today he would caution the youth of Morrow County planning a climate strike, “The farther backward you look, the farther forward you see.”
In 1975 the national press and media were issuing dire warnings that fossil fuels and capitalism were causing catastrophic damage to the environment. Newsweek proposed a solution in the April 28, 1975, edition that included outlawing fossil fuel engines to save the planet from the coming ice age.
Fast forward 25 years to the dawn of the 21st century and Al Gore’s “An inconvenient Truth” provided graphic images of apocalyptic consequences if fossil fuels were allowed to continue warming the planet. The national press and media and school curriculum deluged our youth with pictures of “global warming” — melting glaciers, dying polar bears, coastal cities inundated by massive floods, cities wiped out by hurricanes and tornadoes, and food supplies exterminated by drought.
“Global cooling” and “global warming” have lost their luster so the new mantra of “climate change” has frightened the present generation of our youth to take action against the catastrophic consequences carbon dioxide emissions and fossil fuels. The New Green Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would replace fossil fuels with “renewable energy” to save America from the approaching climate catastrophe.
The cost of this socialist Marxist social engineering proposal to save America from fossil fuels and CO2 emissions: $66 to $100 trillion over ten years, or $350,000 to $650,000 per family. Print more money, raise higher taxes, get rid of the Constitution and everything else that restricts the federal government from controlling Americans from birth to the grave under the guise of saving the planet.
Here are the facts young citizens of Morrow County preparing to “Fight for our future” May 24, 2019: The U.S.A. could cut carbon dioxide emissions by 100% and it would have no impact on “global cooling,” “global warming,” or “global climate change.” What will impact your lives is the $20-plus trillion dollar U.S.A. debt plus the accruing interest your generation will required to pay. This debt could well devastate your future and end your hope for the lifestyle you now enjoy.
I exhort the youth of Morrow County to study history; do not be manipulated by Democrat socialist scare tactics and indoctrination that will bankrupt America, destroy your future, and have zero impact on saving the planet.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
