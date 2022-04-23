I feel I must address contradictions and misinformation in a recent letter to the editor.
The writer is correct: God was deliberately not mentioned in the Constitution. God is, however, referenced and revered throughout. Remember: colonists were escaping a government which allowed only a government-approved religion, much like China today. They were not free to follow their beliefs without risking persecution. The only approved religion claimed the line of kings were selected by God to rule.
Naturally, our founders wanted to avoid this. A lesson they foresaw, which today's governments fail to learn, is that any power you grant yourself can eventually be wielded over you in a democratic society. As such, they did not want any one religion to empower or be empowered by government. This doesn't mean they wanted no role for religion, rather that we would become neither theocracy nor godless. We are meant to be ruled by a common religious morality, not a common religious authority.
That said, the nation is founded upon Judeo-Christian ethics and reflects this heavily throughout the Constitution. Where does the writer believe blessings come from? Equality, freewill, strength through unity, defense, welfare, liberty ... all concepts religious in origin, our birthrights in God, not secular by any stretch of the imagination. The Constitution merely establishes a government that secures these.
Mark Elfering
Hermiston
