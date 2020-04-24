I hope you will join me in supporting Mark Gomolski for Umatilla County commissioner. He is a good man who I have known for years. He works hard for the people in Hermiston as a school board member. He volunteers to help others all the time. He is not one of the good old boys. He is a genuine down-to-earth person who cares for the people.
He fights for the rights of others and he stands up for them. He works with the Hispanic Advisory Committee to help our Hispanic community. He helps seniors, helps people in need at the Agape House and cooks for people in need. He is involved in our communities. Many of you who know him and support him. Let the people know we have a good man that supports our community from the grassroots.
He is not a rich guy, he is an everyday "Joe" working for the betterment of us all. He was Bill Elfering's campaign manager four years ago. He has worked with Bill for years. Mark has the government experience after 30 years to be a great commissioner.
Remember to vote for Mark Gomolski when your ballot comes. You have seen him around, you know he has been here.
Jack McWhinnie
Umatilla
