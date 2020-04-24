I support Mark Gomolski for Umatilla County commissioner, because I have  known him for six years. He is on the Hermiston School Board and is  doing a good job. He cares about our kids and our community. He  works at the Agape House helping feed the people in need. He cooks at  our church's soup kitchen, he volunteers to help others and never asks  anything in return. He is always trying to help serve our community.

I  know he worked with Commissioner Bill Elfering for years. He has a 30-year  history of working with city and county departments. He can do this  job. He would be a fine commissioner. That is why I urge you to vote  for Mark Gomolski, Umatilla County commissioner.

Christine Gutierrez-Smith

Hermiston

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.