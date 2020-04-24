I support Mark Gomolski for Umatilla County commissioner, because I have known him for six years. He is on the Hermiston School Board and is doing a good job. He cares about our kids and our community. He works at the Agape House helping feed the people in need. He cooks at our church's soup kitchen, he volunteers to help others and never asks anything in return. He is always trying to help serve our community.
I know he worked with Commissioner Bill Elfering for years. He has a 30-year history of working with city and county departments. He can do this job. He would be a fine commissioner. That is why I urge you to vote for Mark Gomolski, Umatilla County commissioner.
Christine Gutierrez-Smith
Hermiston
