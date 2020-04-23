Mark Gomolski is the right man for the job as Umatilla County commissioner.
If elected, not only are we getting a commissioner, but a great mentor. The actions that this man shows and skills he has are amazing. He is a self-driven individual that has inspired many individuals of many walks of life in Umatilla County, including myself. Mark is always looking to help the person as a whole and there is no question in my mind that he will get the job done.
Mark is known by many organization leaders locally that do humanitarian efforts by helping people in need through the Agape House. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and has organized the Mardi Gras event to raise money for our community. He organized a Cinco de Mayo parade three years ago by inviting the Mexican consulate to Hermiston to be part of the parade.
Being a member of the school board, Mark also has participated in the strategy to save money for the school district during graduation. He is a mentor to high school students, assisting them with scholarship and college applications. Mark is also the vice chair at the Hispanic Advisory Committee, and addresses problems and concerns that arise in the Latino community and helps with solutions.
Mark has shown integrity, leadership, trust, compassion and empathy to be a great leader in Umatilla County. For that reason, vote today for Mark Gomolski.
Jose Garcia
Hispanic Advisory Committee chair
Hermiston
