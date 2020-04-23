My wife and I have lived in Hermiston for over 30 years. We have known Mark Gomolski since he moved here several years ago. He has always given himself for the community. He helps in our church and he helps cook meals for those in need of one. He works for the betterment of those around him when needed. We know him as a volunteer, a friend and someone we can trust. He is a hard worker and someone we can come to and ask for a helping hand.
We will be voting for Mark Gomolski for county commissioner. He is currently a school board member, he cares about our kids. He is also on the Hispanic Advisory Committee. He works with those he needs to to help those in need. We think he will do a good job as commissioner.
So I, Vincent, and my wife, Maria, Trevino are asking all of you to vote for Mark in the election in May. Don’t forget, he will work hard for us and keep a good eye on things for us.
Vincent and Maria Trevino
Hermiston
