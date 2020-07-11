As per the advice (found earlier this year on this page) of the (self-proclaimed) Old Curmudgeon — aka Dr. Andrew Clark — I have recently committed to a monthly donation, beyond my general subscription, in support of the work of this newspaper.
We need look no further for evidence of the need for our support as subscribers than the recent flurry of letters to you, dear editor, written in response to sentiments expressed recently by our own Umatilla County commissioners, describing their view of the Black Lives Matter movement in this region. Each letter to you that has been published serves as a testament to what the Old Curmudgeon was saying about the critically important role good journalism plays in our community.
I am always grateful for the continued presence in our lives of local journalism. I encourage others to go to the East Oregonian’s website to learn more about helping to maintain that presence.
Shari Dallas
Pendleton
