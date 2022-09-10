One bit of a good news is Dr. Anthony Fauci is retiring soon. The bad news is his failed policies will hurt our economy and health for many years after he is gone. Fauci has been the highest paid federal employee making an astounding $430,000 annual salary, and will receive an annual retirement of $350,000. How is this possible after making so many huge and deadly mistakes during his tenure as chief medical spokesperson for the government?
He has been a mass of contradictions from the first introduction of coronavirus. There are too many to list here, but I will mention a few.
1) He stated first that the United States didn't have much to worry about with the coronavirus and that it was "not a major threat."
2) He grossly misjudged the number of deaths that would result from the virus.
3) Early on he said malls, movie theaters, gyms and cruises were just fine and not to stop attending them.
4) On April 15, 2020, Fauci states he thinks Americans should never shake hands again.
5) He relied on the corrupt World Health Organization to lock down and help destroy the United States economy.
6) He also used the completely fraudulent imperial college method as a basis to further lock down the economy.
7) In March of 2020, Fauci said masks work great and that everyone should be forced to wear them.
8) He fought Trump and his other advisors who wanted to ban flights coming from China, where the virus originated.
9) He told Sen. Rand Paul that opening schools during the pandemic was a bad idea. This resulted in thousands and thousands of schools kids missing the education and socialization, while forcing parents to stay home from their jobs to take care of them. He refused to admit data showed children were the least likely to get the virus and that older citizens were the most vulnerable.
Another corrupt politician, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was responsible for the death of many elderly nursing home patients who were callously mingled with COVID-19 patients.
So because of these continuous and deadly failures Dr. Fauci now can retire making millions in speaking engagements, book deals and enjoying his generous taxpayer-funded pension.
David Burns
Irrigon
