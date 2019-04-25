As a corrections officer, I know first-hand how important it is to honor the promises you have made. That is why it is so disappointing to see that Gov. Kate Brown has broken her word to the public workforce.
When she was running for election she promised she would find other solutions for the state’s pension obligation and would not ask us to take another cut to benefits. That turned out not to be true. She has now put forth a plan that requires us to pay the state’s obligation for people who are already retired.
I have worked at Two Rivers Correctional Institution for 18 years. Under the Gov. Brown retirement cuts, I would lose the retirement security I have worked so hard for and I was promised. I would either have to work more years in a job that already has the highest PTSD rate of any profession, or pick up more hours and work more shifts, increasing my risk of injury or stress-related illness.
I come to work every day I’m supposed to. I do my job. I have kept up my end of the deal. Gov. Brown should stop her attack on public employees and keep up her end of the deal as well.
Greg Clouser
Umatilla
