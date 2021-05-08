The definition of science is objective observation — measurement and data (possibly using although not necessarily using mathematics as a tool). Evidence. Experiment and/or observation as benchmarks for testing hypotheses. Induction: reasoning to establish general rules or conclusions drawn from facts or examples. Repetition. Critical analysis. Verification and testing: critical exposure to scrutiny, peer review and assessment.
"Logical absolutes" refers to what are also known as "laws of thought." Classical philosophers took these laws to be as follows: The law of identity — all things are equal to themselves. The law of non contradiction — no proposition can both be and not be (the case).
Our governor has use flawed science and logic to intimidate and corral us. So has the federal government. Notice the word reasoning. There is no reasoning in her mandates, only platitudes.
If the vaccine works, why wear a mask? If one has had COVID, why get a vaccine? And finally, our so-called vaccine is not a vaccine. It has not been defined as one. All we get from government is propaganda.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
