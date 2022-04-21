After reading the article in the Heppner Gazette Times dated March 23, 2022, entitled, “Amazon drops $11.5 million surprise on county,” as well as the discussion on how to spend the gift payment, I found myself filled with admiration for county Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay.
I feel that they are truly the voice for those of us who are in the county, who ranch and farm, as well as those who own and run small businesses.
Big money businesses such as Amazon will continue to force their way through the opposition of small-run operations to complete their agenda. It is nice to have elected officials standing up for those of us who are not always aware of what goes on at those levels.
In my opinion that is the very reason we elect these types of people, people we can trust to have our best interest in mind. My wife and I were privileged to attend a commissioner meeting in Heppner with three representatives of the Boardman to Hemingway power line who answered questions from farmers and ranchers. We have also met with local farmers and ranchers to hear their opinions on the project and the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council's latest site proposal.
I think we are all in agreement on how the project would best serve our needs. Doherty and Lindsay seem to have heard our concerns and are actively engaging within the system to make our voices heard and accomplish the goals we are working toward.
Mitch Hays
Echo
