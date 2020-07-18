Next week, Rep. Greg Walden has a chance to cast a vote that will expand hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, and so many other outdoor recreation activities here in Oregon. The bill is called the Great American Outdoors Act and it can play a giant role in helping our state recover physically, emotionally and economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve all witnessed in recent months how our parks, hiking and biking trails, and other public lands have been crowded with people seeking exercise and relief from the stresses of the pandemic. This bill will make sure those recreation opportunities are expanded, since it will permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. That popular program has provided Oregon with over $335.6 million to support such places as the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, the Hart Mountain Antelope Range, the John Day Fossil Beds, and the Klamath Forest National Wildlife Refuge. As someone who loves to hunt, fish and explore these public lands, I’m particularly grateful the bill ensures these same opportunities will be available for future generations.
This legislation will also help us begin our economic recovery by creating jobs and boosting outdoor recreation. Outdoor recreation generates $16.4 billion annually in consumer spending and supports over 172,000 jobs across the state.
The Great American Outdoors Act has broad bipartisan support and is the right thing to do for our state and our country. I hope Walden will burnish his conservation legacy by voting for this very important bill.
Chelsea Cassens
Imbler
