You people who are causing President Trump grief over his wall need to give him a break. In grade school he heard about this "strong leader" called Qin Shi Huang who had the great wall in China built. This wall protected the Qin Dynasty from the brown horde from inner China.
Of course, he forgot or did not listen to his teachers tell him it was for the period of 221-206 BC. He just knows it is a beautiful wall and you can see it from space just like you can see many of his buildings.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.