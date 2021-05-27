As we contemplate the Greater Idaho move, I would like to bring up a few consequences such an action may bring.
First is the serious pay cut some of our most hardworking citizens will take with such a move. If one earns minimum wage in Oregon, their pay could potentially decrease by $4.25 an hour from $11.50 down to $7.25, or a reduction of $8,840 per year for full-time minimum wage workers — way more than the income tax reduction the change might produce. It is common that such workers tend to be renters, so a reduction in property tax would unlikely benefit them. In addition, the move to Idaho would also mean an additional 6% sales tax on their already reduced income.
Second is the cost to implement such a shift of borders. A quick review of past speed limit changes for a variety of states reveals such changes cost anywhere from $75 to $135 per sign. What would be the cost to change even more signs should we choose to join Idaho? Oregon highway signs that would need to change to Idaho, signs for cities, businesses, schools, telephone numbers, addresses, driver licenses, voter registration, etc. Who would pay for such changes?
But in the end, what are we asking? Do we want our government to spend needless hours on this issue instead of on more immediate problems that affect us all, like droughts and wildfire mitigation? One could just move to Idaho without the complications.
Jason Yielding
La Grande
